Rail Yard Dawgs fall to Ice Bears 2-1

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (30-14-5) struggled to get into a rhythm on Friday night, falling 2-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears (23-22-6) at Berglund Center. C.J. Valerian scored for the Dawgs, Ryan Reifler had his first professional point with an assist, and Austyn Roudebush stopped 26-of-28 shots faced in net for Roanoke as the Dawgs saw their eight-game home winning streak come to an end.

Stephen Mundinger stopped 26-of-27 shots faced in net for the Ice Bears. The Dawgs went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Ice Bears went 1-for-3 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road on Saturday, March 22 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Crown Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. EST in North Carolina.