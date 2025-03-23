Skip to main content
Virginia Tech's season ends in the second round of the WBIT

The Hokies fall 69-59 to Texas Tech

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end Sunday, falling 69-59 to Texas Tech in the second round of the WBIT at Cassell Coliseum.

The Lady Raiders, who won just four Big 12 games this season, carried momentum from their conference tournament into Blacksburg after reaching the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship.

Virginia Tech struggled offensively, shooting under 20% from beyond the arc, while Texas Tech capitalized at the free-throw line, scoring 20 points from the stripe.

With the loss, the Hokies’ season comes to a close in the second round of the WBIT, and the finish their season 19-13.

