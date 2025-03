CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia High School League announced Tuesday that George Wythe girls basketball head coach Doug Campbell has been named the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Campbell led the Maroons to a 27-3 record and the program’s second state championship.

The VHSL also released its All-State teams, with George Wythe sophomore Caroline Harris and junior Makaylan Luttrell earning first-team honors.