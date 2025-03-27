Virginia Tech holds annual Pro Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech held its annual Pro Day on Tuesday, giving draft-eligible Hokies an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts. The event took place at the team’s indoor practice facility and featured drills such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, and position-specific workouts.

Several standout players participated, looking to improve their stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“It’s just a real moment, honestly.” said Hokies wide receiver Ali Jennings. “I feel like I’ve been waiting on this moment for years now, dealing with injuries and just having to keep coming back to school, and now I finally get to embrace the moment and go out and show what I’m capable of. So, I’m excited that I got it done, and now it’s on to the next step. I feel like I had a pretty solid day. It was a few things that I did better on in training that I didn’t do as well today, but it was also a few PRs that I had, and I didn’t have any balls on the ground when I ran routes and stuff, so I think I did pretty good.”

“I always want to showcase my route running, showcase how I’m cleaning up, brakes, running fast, things like that,” said Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane. “Yeah, I feel like I was able to do that both here and at the Combine.”

In total, Virginia Tech had 17 participants on Wednesday afternoon. Defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles turned heads during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He hammered out 28 bench press reps. Antwaun Powelll-Ryland led all participants with an impressive 40 foot vertical jump. Bhayshul Tuten who also impressed at the Combine with a 4.32 40-yard dash, also pulled off 24 bench press reps on Tuesday while also participating in multiple skill drills.

Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance to evaluate potential prospects, including former Hokie Darryl Tapp, representing the Washington Commanders.