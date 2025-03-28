Gronk-a-Mania set to run wild over WrestleMania weekend

FILE 0-Rob Gronkowski, wearing a wrestling championship belt, makes an appearance at Gronk Beach music festival during Super Bowl week on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Mark Peterman/Invision/AP, File)

Rob Gronkowski grew up emulating his sports heroes in school, never shy about unleashing a Stone Cold Stunner or dropping a People’s Elbow on his roughhousing friends.

Yes, he pulled his punches a bit just like the real stars — Gronkowski rattled off wrestling favorites ranging from Val Venis to the bad boys of Degeneration X — but there was nothing phony about his love of WWE.

Recommended Videos

“We just loved what the WWE brought to our childhood,” the retired New England Patriots tight end said. “The characters. It wasn’t even about the fights in the ring. It was how awesome these guys as personalities were.”

Gronk grew into one of the most supersized characters of ’em all.

So it was of little surprise that the fun-loving, fearless Gronkowski’s charisma and hulking muscles made him a natural fit as a WWE star.

He hosted WrestleMania in 2020. He was provoked into jumping the rail and hit the ring at another WrestleMania after bad guy Jinder Mahal tossed a drink in his face. And yes, four Super Bowl rings are nice, but how many NFL stars can claim they were WWE 24/7 champion like Gronkowski? Gronkowski successfully won the only wrestling title that had the caveat of being defended against anyone, anywhere, any time.

He would lose the championship after he was pinned in a backyard.

Gronkowski is tag-team partners again with WWE, this year bringing the “Gronk Beach” parties he threw at the Super Bowl to WrestleMania next month in Las Vegas. WrestleMania has soared for decades as a sport-entertainment attraction — last year’s event in Philadelphia boasted close to 150,000 fans over two nights at the home of the Eagles — and will debut “WrestleMania After Dark” for the April 19 and 20 dates. Gronkowski will throw his party after Sunday night's show.

“WrestleMania gets the same amount of people as the Super Bowl and they don’t have all those parties that surround it like the Super Bowl does,” Gronkowski said. “It was such a good idea to bring Gronk Beach to WrestleMania because of that reason.”

While pro wrestling is built on the swerve — the art of delivering fans the unexpected — Gronkowski said he would not compete at WrestleMania, citing his brother’s wedding on that Saturday night.

“I will not be in the ring at WrestleMania,” he said. “I really wish I could possibly do something.”

“Gronk Beach” at Fontainebleau Las Vegas advertised performances by rappers such as Flo Rida and appearances from WWE stars such as Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton.

Oh, there’s a standing invite for his old Patriots coach, Bill Belichick to crash the party.

“That invite will always be there,” Gronkowski said. “Him and his girlfriend, the doors are wide open. He doesn’t have to pay for a ticket. He’ll full exclusive VIP.”

Belichick, in his first season at North Carolina, knows his way around a beach. Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson shared snaps on Instagram of the couple doing yoga on a Florida beach.

Belichick has turned into a bit of a media darling and social media sensation since his split with the New England Patriots. He clowns around and offers insights on “The Pat McAfee Show” and even needled his former players at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

“I’m all in for it. I’m a big fan of it,” Gronkowski said. “It all started at the roast. The way he came out firing at his players. All of his ex-players in New England. It just was fun, come out, see him crack some jokes, show that personality that he truly has.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports