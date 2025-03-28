Skip to main content
Top-seeded Florida and its seniors run away from Maryland's 'Crab Five' for 87-71 March Madness win

Janie Mccauley

Associated Press

Florida players react on the bench during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Maryland, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Florida guard Will Richard shoots during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Maryland, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Florida guard Will Richard (5) shoots against Maryland guard DeShawn Harris-Smith, left, during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts from the sideline during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Maryland, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Maryland guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (5) passes during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Florida, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots against Maryland guard Selton Miguel, center, and forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Florida guard Will Richard (5) shoots against Maryland forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Florida players react on the bench during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Maryland, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Florida guard Bennett Andersen (22) hugs forward Alex Condon after they won the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Maryland, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) defends against Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Maryland center Derik Queen (25) and Florida guard Will Richard (5) reach for a rebound during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Maryland forward Julian Reese, center left, and Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) reach for a rebound during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Maryland center Derik Queen (25) and forward Julian Reese (10) reach for a rebound during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Florida, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Florida guard Will Richard (5) shoots against Maryland guard DeShawn Harris-Smith during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

SAN FRANCISCO – Will Richard scored 15 points, Alijah Martin added 14 points and seven rebounds, and top-seeded Florida played a steady second half to run away from No. 4 seed Maryland and into the NCAA Tournament's West Region final with an 87-71 win Thursday night.

Walter Clayton Jr. contributed 13 points and four assists as Florida's Big Three seniors and their deep supporting cast took down the Maryland “Crab Five” starters — one of Terrapins coach Kevin Willard's concerns coming into this matchup.

Freshman sensation Derik Queen scored 27 points to lead Maryland (27-9) in what might have been Willard’s final game guiding the program. He has been linked to the opening at Villanova.

Florida (33-4) advances to play Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s late game at Chase Center between third-seeded Texas Tech and No. 10 seed Arkansas.

The Gators, in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and seeking the program's first Final Four berth since 2014, committed 13 of their 17 turnovers in the first half but took better care of the ball over the final 20 minutes. Florida already eliminated two-time defending NCAA champion UConn in the second round and is 10-1 in regional semifinals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

