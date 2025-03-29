Madison Booker scores 17 to help top-seeded Texas edge Tennessee 67-59 in Sweet 16

Tennessee guard Tess Darby (21) reacts after being fouled during the second half against Texas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Madison Booker scored 17 points and No. 1 seed Texas outlasted fifth-seeded Tennessee 67-59 in a tight battle Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Jordan Lee scored 13 points and Taylor Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (34-3), who advanced to face TCU in the Elite Eight. The Horned Frogs beat Notre Dame earlier Saturday to reach the first regional final in school history.

Recommended Videos

Booker scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including four straight with the game tied at 54 with five minutes left. Tennessee pulled back within one on a jumper by Ruby Whitehorn, who led the Volunteers (24-10) with 16 points, before the Longhorns stretched their lead to eight.

That was Texas' biggest advantage of the day, with Tennessee matching the Longhorns' biggest strengths: defense, rebounding and post play. The Vols outrebounded the Longhorns 39-36, had 15 second-chance points to Texas' five and got 36 points in the paint.

Bryanna Preston added 12 points and four assists for Texas, which got 40 points in the post.

Zee Spearman had 13 points for the Vols, who continued their run as the only school to appear in every Division I women's tournament with their 43rd straight appearance.

Tennessee outscored Texas 17-13 in the second with Booker sitting on the bench much of the quarter after picking up two early fouls. Still, the Longhorns held a 34-30 edge at the half.

Despite what coach Vic Schaefer said wasn't his team's best night, the Longhorns locked down on defense down the stretch against the highest-scoring team in the country.

Texas held Tennessee to nine points in the fourth, forced four Tennessee turnovers over the final five minutes and held the Vols to no makes on their final five shots.

Full service

Late in the third, Spearman lost her shoe in the middle of a play. Guard Sara Puckett picked up Spearman's footwear, handed it off to her teammate in transition and chased down Jones for a block on the other end of the floor.

SEC's best

The Longhorns have gone 18-2 against Southeastern Conference opponents, including an 80-76 win over Tennessee during the regular season.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.