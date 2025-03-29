Skip to main content
Rail Yard Dawgs outlast Mayhem in 6-5 OT win

Both teams combined for 6 goals in the second period

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (31-16-5) survived in a wild game on Friday night, taking a 6-5 overtime win over the Macon Mayhem (20-28-5) at Berglund Center. Stephen Alvo notched the game-winner with 12.2 seconds left in overtime, and Roanoke got goals from Nick Ford, Austen Swankler, Johnny Macdonald, Mac Jansen, and Tommy Munichiello.

Austyn Roudebush saved 28-of-33 shots faced in net for Roanoke, Boyko stopped 40-of-46 shots faced in net for the Mayhem. Roanoke went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Mayhem were 0-for-5 on their power play chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay home on Saturday, March 29 against the Macon Mayhem for Yellowstone Night sponsored by Bug Man Exterminating at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City

