Rail Yard Dawgs win back-to-back games against Macon

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (32-16-5) once again had to stave off a comeback attempt on Saturday night, holding on for a 5-4 win over the Macon Mayhem (20-29-5) at Berglund Center. Mac Jansen scored the game-winning goal, Tim Manning scored his first pro goal, and Stephen Alvo, Tommy Munichiello, and Nick Ford added goals for the Dawgs.

Austyn Roudebush made 33 saves, including a 19-for-19 mark in the third period. Macon was officially eliminated from contention for the President’s Cup Playoffs.

Macon emptied its net several times in the final two minutes, but Roanoke held on for the 5-4 win to push its home record to 21-3-3 this season.

Brkin stopped 7-of-11 shots in net, while Boyko stopped 16-of-17 shots faced in relief for the Mayhem. Roanoke went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Mayhem scored on each of their two power play chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay home on Sunday, March 30 against the Fayetteville Marksmen Mayhem at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 P.M. EST in the Star City.