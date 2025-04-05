Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
67º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Red Sox surge in season opening 12-1 win over Delmarva

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Salem Red Sox, Minor League Baseball, Salem, Delmarva Shorebirds, Carolina League

SALEM, Va. – Much like the weather on opening night, the Salem Red Sox bats were hot as the team posted a 12-1 win over the visiting Delmarva Shorebirds.

Salem wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning, as Antonio Anderson delivered an RBI single to score Franklin Arias just three batters into the game. Anderson would strike again in the third, adding another RBI single to extend Salem’s lead to 2-0.

The Red Sox added some insurance in the fifth inning. Arias led off with a single, followed by an Anderson walk. Freili Encarnacion then launched a two-RBI double down the left-field line, putting Salem ahead 4-0.

On the mound, starter Blake Aita was exceptional in his professional debut, tossing five shutout innings while allowing no hits and striking out four. Aita earned the win, delivering a masterful performance that kept Delmarva off balance throughout the night.

Salem and Delmarva will continue their three-game weekend series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brady Tygart will make his professional debut for the Red Sox on the bump.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS