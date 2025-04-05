Red Sox surge in season opening 12-1 win over Delmarva

SALEM, Va. – Much like the weather on opening night, the Salem Red Sox bats were hot as the team posted a 12-1 win over the visiting Delmarva Shorebirds.

Salem wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning, as Antonio Anderson delivered an RBI single to score Franklin Arias just three batters into the game. Anderson would strike again in the third, adding another RBI single to extend Salem’s lead to 2-0.

The Red Sox added some insurance in the fifth inning. Arias led off with a single, followed by an Anderson walk. Freili Encarnacion then launched a two-RBI double down the left-field line, putting Salem ahead 4-0.

On the mound, starter Blake Aita was exceptional in his professional debut, tossing five shutout innings while allowing no hits and striking out four. Aita earned the win, delivering a masterful performance that kept Delmarva off balance throughout the night.

Salem and Delmarva will continue their three-game weekend series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brady Tygart will make his professional debut for the Red Sox on the bump.