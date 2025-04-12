Defense shines in Virginia Tech Spring Game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies concluded their spring practice with the 2025 Spring Game at Lane Stadium on April 12, featuring an offense-versus-defense format.​

The defense set the tone early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.​Linebacker George Balance returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown while cornerback Dante Lovett intercepted a pass and returned it 38 yards for a score.

Linebacker Kaleb Spencer led the team with six tackles in the first half, while defensive lineman Aycen Stevens contributed two tackles for loss.

From the offensive side of the ball, we knew starting quarterback Kyron Drones would be out after having surgery on an undisclosed injury Wednesday. Backup quarterback William “Pop” Watson was also out Saturday after dealing with a soft-tissue injury. Head coach Brent Pry said he sustained this earlier in the week.

With that, Davi Belfort showcased his mobility, contributing 15 rushing yards on a scoring drive that he capped with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Greene.​

Freshman quarterback Kelden Ryan had a notable 43-yard run late in the second quarter while fellow freshman quarterback A.J. Brand led an 11-play touchdown drive, adding 35 rushing yards himself, with running backs Tyler Mason and Marcellous Hawkins contributing significant carries.

Wide receiver Ayden Greene, who’s expected to have a big 2025 season, threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Seldon on a trick play early on.

Overall, Coach Pry was happy to see the strides made this spring despite injuries and welcoming in two new coordinators.

“I’m very pleased with with what’s happening with Sam [Siefkes] and Phil [Montgomery]. Very relatable to our guys. I think our guys have taken to both of them,” Pry said. “Both sides of the ball are very excited about what we’re doing. Obviously as the head coach, I’ve asked guys as we got deep into spring, ‘How do you feel? Do you like the offense? Do you like the defense? Do you like what we’re doing?’ And you know everybody’s been excited and pleased.”

During halftime of Saturday’s Spring Game, Bassett High School graduate and current Hokies tight end Ja’Ricous Hairston was recognized as the special teams MVP for his work during the Spring.

Ja'Ricous Hairston receives the special teams MVP award during the Spring Game (WSLS)

The game served as a valuable learning experience for the young roster, providing insights into player development as the team prepares for the upcoming season opener against South Carolina in Atlanta. ​