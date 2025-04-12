Ice Bears shutout Rail Yard Dawgs 2-0, force game three

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs had multiple chances to notch a goal Friday night but nothing came to fruition in the 2-0 loss to the Ice Bears. With the Game 2 win, Knoxville forces a decisive Game 3 Saturday night.

Knoxville’s Stephen Mundinger stopped all 44 shots he faced in net to help tie this best-of-three series at 1-1, while Austyn Roudebush kept the Dawgs in the game with 16 saves on 18 shots faced for Roanoke.

Roanoke went 0-for-7 on the power play, while the Ice Bears went 0-for-3 on their power play chances.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City Saturday night.