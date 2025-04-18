Alvo, Ford, earn SPHL honors

ROANOKE, Va. – After an impressive regular season, the Rail Yard Dawgs had a few players that stood above the rest and made their mark as some of the best in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Captain Nick Ford led the SPHL with 49 assists and 72 points, both of which set new team records, while his three shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points were also tied for the league lead. Ford’s 20 assists on the power-play were the second-most, while his 23 goals ranked seventh.

Defensman Stephen Alvo tied for second in game-winning goals by a defenseman with three, tied for third in assists by a blueliner (25), and was fourth in points (34). Alvo was also fourth in shots from the blue line with 133.

Carson Gallagher was named to the SPHL All-Rookie team on Wednesday. He led all rookies with 18 goals and 47 points (tied) while finishing second in assists (29). Acquired on November 26 after playing nine games with Evansville and Pensacola, the Courtice, ON native recorded 46 points in 42 games for Roanoke.