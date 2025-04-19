Grizzlies star Ja Morant to play against Mavericks despite injured right ankle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, bottom, reacts after hitting the floor during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis star Ja Morant was set to play Friday night in the Grizzlies' play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks as he deals with a sprained right ankle.

Morant was listed as questionable earlier Friday as the training staff worked to get him ready to play. His status was officially announced about 30 minutes before the 8:30 p.m. tip.

Morant wase injured in the third quarter Tuesday night in loss to Golden State. Morant rolled the ankle when he came down on a Warriors player's foot, limping off the court. He returned in the fourth quarter, but was held to four points as the Grizzlies lost 121-116.

The Dallas-Memphis winner will face face top-seeded Oklahoma City on Sunday in the first-round of the playoffs.

