Salem earns 7-0 shutout win over Christiansburg

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – On the softball diamond Friday night, Salem defeated defending state champion Christiansburg 7-0.

The start of the game was a pitchers duel between Salem’s Cora Robinson and Sophia Russell of Christiansburg. Their efforts kept the game scoreless for for the first three innings. In fact, Robinson had nine strikeouts through the first 4 innings.

The Spartans started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Evie Van Liew hit an RBI single to center field.

Salem would score in each inning to follow leading to the victory over Christiansburg. The win proved to be the fifth consecutive shutout for the Spartans, the fourth this week.

