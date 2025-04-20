Skip to main content
Arsenal beats Ipswich 4-0 to keep Premier League title race going and Man United loses again

James Robson

Associated Press

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER – Liverpool will have to wait at least another week to be crowned Premier League champion after Arsenal routed Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday.

Runaway league leader Liverpool needs six more points to claim a record-equaling 20th English title, but three would have been enough if Arsenal had lost at Ipswich.

Such an upset never looked likely after Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli gave Champions League semifinalist Arsenal a 2-0 halftime lead at Portman Road.

Trossard scored again after the break and Ethan Nwaneri rounded off the win before Liverpool played Leicester City later Sunday.

Wolves beat Manchester United 1-0 after Pablo Sarabia's brilliant second half free kick.

Chelsea moved up to fifth by rallying to beat Fulham 2-1 with two late goals.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

