Kurt Busch, Randy LaJoie join list of nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR has announced the nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026, highlighting a diverse group of drivers, crew chiefs, and contributors who have significantly impacted the sport.
Modern Era Ballot
The Modern Era ballot features 10 nominees, including two first-time candidates:
- Kurt Busch: The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner, Busch amassed 34 Cup victories over a 23-year career.
- Randy LaJoie: A two-time Xfinity Series champion (1996, 1997), LaJoie also contributed to motorsports safety through his racing-seat company.
They join returning nominees: Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, and Jack Sprague.
Pioneer Ballot
The Pioneer ballot, recognizing those whose careers began over 60 years ago, includes:
- Jake Elder: A legendary crew chief known for his work with numerous top drivers.
- Ray Hendrick: A dominant force in modified racing with over 700 wins.
- Banjo Matthews: A renowned car builder and owner, instrumental in NASCAR’s growth.
- Larry Phillips: A five-time NASCAR Weekly Series national champion.
- Bob Welborn: A three-time NASCAR Convertible Division champion.
Landmark Award
Nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR are:
- H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler: Former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, known for innovative promotions.
- Alvin Hawkins: NASCAR’s first flagman and a key figure in its early days.
- Lesa France Kennedy: Executive Vice Chair of NASCAR, instrumental in the sport’s expansion.
- Dr. Joseph Mattioli: Founder of Pocono Raceway, contributing to NASCAR’s presence in the Northeast.
- Les Richter: Former NASCAR executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer, pivotal in NASCAR’s growth.
Fan voting is open through May 18, with the final selection made by a voting panel on May 20 in Charlotte. The fan vote will count as one of the panel’s ballots.