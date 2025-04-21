Kurt Busch, Randy LaJoie join list of nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

FILE - Driver Kurt Busch smiles while walking onto pit road prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Concord, N.C. Busch announced Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, he will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023. The 44-year-old made his announcement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career on the bullring as a child. He choked up when he said doctors told him it is best for me to shut it down.' (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

