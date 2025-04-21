Signing Day at Northside, Rockbridge County High Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Northside and Rockbridge County High Schools held signing day for a number of outstanding student-athletes that will further their careers at the college level.

In Lexington at the home of the Wildcats, 11 student-athletes represented ten different sports programs. Jaden Laymen from the football team will play at Shenandoah University, while his teammate Brady Edwards will suit up at Ferrum. From the cheer program, Cameron Terry will head to Salem to join Roanoke College. Alyssa Hunter will play lacrosse at Easter Mennonite, Emma Clark will play basketball at Bridgewater while Noah Hamm will start his collegiate career at Southwest Virginia Community College. From the baseball program, Nolan Stines will play for Bluefield University, Devin D’Antonio will wrestle at Randolph College, Rio Bucy will swim at Randolph College, Rebekah Allen will play volleyball at Easter Mennonite and Sydney Remington will join the equestrian program at Hollins University.

At the home of the Vikings, seven student-athletes made up the spring signing class. Jessica Day will play soccer at Randolph College, Rudy Adrassee will run track at Ferrum. Four football players moving to the next level: Curtis Burns (Roanoke College), Mkye Carter (Bluefield), Javin Gibson (Bluefield), Marvin Fields III (Ferrum). Cy Hardy, will take his basketball talents to UVA-Wise.