Franklin County softball rolls to 13-4 victory over Cave Spring

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: High School, High School Sports, Franklin County Eagles, Softball, Cave Spring Knights, Rocky Mount

In high school softball action Wednesday night, Franklin County earned a 13-4 home win over Cave Spring.

Aleah Davis had a bunt that yielded a run while in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mykenzie Weaver hit a two-run triple that led to the win.

