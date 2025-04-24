Franklin County softball rolls to 13-4 victory over Cave Spring

In high school softball action Wednesday night, Franklin County earned a 13-4 home win over Cave Spring.
Aleah Davis had a bunt that yielded a run while in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mykenzie Weaver hit a two-run triple that led to the win.
In high school softball action Wednesday night, Franklin County earned a 13-4 home win over Cave Spring.
Aleah Davis had a bunt that yielded a run while in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mykenzie Weaver hit a two-run triple that led to the win.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos