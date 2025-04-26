Goaltenders in the spotlight for Jets-Blues, Hurricanes-Devils, Capitals-Canadiens and Kings-Oilers

New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) scores against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Friday, April 25, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Goaltending is firmly in the spotlight for the four first-round NHL playoff series that resume Sunday — all in different ways.

Winnipeg’s likely Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck, has a chance to bounce back after getting pulled in a blowout loss at St. Louis. And it's not just about one game but the perception that Hellebuyck isn't the same goaltender in the playoffs.

Recommended Videos

Carolina may have a decision to make in net after Frederik Andersen had a great game but gave up a soft goal to lose in double overtime at New Jersey. If Andersen feels good to go after stopping 34 of 37 shots, coach Rod Brind'Amour figures there's no reason to switch to Pyotr Kochetkov.

Washington and Montreal could have no choice but to start backups after each of their No. 1 goalies got injured. Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson got knocked out when teammate Dylan Strome bowled him over in the third period of a 6-3 loss on Friday night, while the Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault exited in the second with a lower-body injury and gave way to Jakub Dobes.

Edmonton overcame shaky goaltending to get back in it against Los Angeles thanks to Evander Kane's tying goal and Evan Boucher's winner on the power play 10 seconds later. But journeyman Calvin Pickard still needs to be better in Game 4 to even up that series.

After the Blues, Devils, Canadiens and Oilers were down 2-0 in their respective series, they all avoided a sweep and showed they won't go down without a fight.

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT (TBS)

Series: Jets lead 2-1.

Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 25 shots before getting the hook. Coach Scott Arniel brushed that off as the game getting out of hand, and players want to be better in front of their goaltender.

Still, there's no doubt, for whatever the reason, that Hellebuyck's numbers are down after leading the league in the regular season with 47 wins and a 2.00 goals-against average, and a .925 save percentage that trailed only Toronto's Anthony Stolarz, who played 29 fewer games.

The Blues were certainly better in Game 3 and hope to keep that going.

"I’ve liked our confidence and self-belief throughout the series," coach Jim Montgomery told reporters in St. Louis on Saturday. “We’ve found an identity, and we believe in it and we know when that identity’s really on and we know how to try and get back to it."

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (TBS)

Series: Hurricanes lead 2-1.

Without No. 1 center Jack Hughes for the duration since shoulder surgery in early March and after losing brother Luke and fellow defenseman Brenden Dillon to injuries from the playoff opener, the Devils looked overmatched through the first two games. They got Jonas Siegenthaler back and a big OT goal from top prospect Simon Nemec to send home fans in Newark into a frenzy.

The Hurricanes are still up, but they got dominated at times in their Game 3 defeat.

“They played a good game,” forward Seth Jarvis told reporters Saturday in New Jersey. “They limited us. I think we only had, like, three shots in the first period, which isn’t good enough, and I think they did a good job at kind of putting the pressure on us and making us break out the puck. That’s something we knew they were going to be a desperate team, and I think we just didn’t match it.”

Even if he sticks with Andersen, Brind'Amour acknowledged there might be other lineup changes. Trade deadline pickup Mark Jankowski could get in to augment a penalty kill that is 10 for 10 so far.

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT (TBS)

Series: Capitals lead 2-1.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery had no update on Thompson for reporters in Montreal after an optional practice Saturday, saying it's next man up for them and there is plenty of confidence in backup Charlie Lindgren.

Even after Thompson starred late in Game 2, captain Alex Ovechkin was quick to praise Washington's goaltending tandem. Lindgren shouldered the load down the stretch after Thompson was injured on a shot off his mask April 2 at Carolina, a year after carrying the Capitals into the playoffs.

“Him and Chucky: Both play great, and obviously we have two solid goalies,” Ovechkin said. "When they make stops, they make saves, it gives us the confidence and we can play our game.”

Potentially getting valuable forward Aliaksei Protas back from a skate cut to his left foot, the Capitals need to get back to their game after committing three turnovers that led directly to Montreal goals in Game 3. They do not know if they'll be facing Montembeault or Dobes, who stopped seven of the eight shots he faced in relief.

Temperatures could again be high after a brawl at the end of the second period Friday night, which included Tom Wilson and Josh Anderson spilling onto the visiting bench. Each was fined $5,000 Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT (TBS)

Series: Kings lead 2-1.

Replacing Stuart Skinner, who gave up 11 goals on 58 shots (an .810 save percentage) through the first two games of the series, Pickard allowed four on 28 in his third playoff start. The Oilers won in spite of that.

“I thought Calvin was very solid,” coach Kris Knoblauch said at his post-Game 3 news conference in Edmonton. “He’s found a way to get another victory. He’s been doing that a lot in 2025, just finding ways to win. He made some really key saves in the third period.”

Knoblauch would not commit to a goalie for Game 4, saying “we’re going to evaluate.”

It will almost certainly again be Darcy Kuemper for Los Angeles. While he has allowed 12 goals on 85 shots in the series, the Oilers coming back Friday night had more to do with coach Jim Hiller's failed goaltender inference challenge than Kuemper's play.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL