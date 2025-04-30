Giles football coach Jeff Williams retires

PEARISBURG, Va. – In 1st and 10 coaching news, Giles High School head football coach Jeff Williams has decided to hang up his whistle and retire.

Williams took over the Spartans program following the legendary Steve Ragsdale in 2008. It didn’t take long before success started to kick in, leading to a VHSL State Championship win 2013.

Williams spent 31 years in teaching, 37 years in coaching.

During the 2021 season, Williams earned his 100th win.

No immediate word from the school on an interim coach or replacement. 10 Sports will keep you updated with the latest.