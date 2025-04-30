Skip to main content
Clear icon
86º
Join Insider

Sports

Giles football coach Jeff Williams retires

The longtime coach led the Spartans to a 2013 state title

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 1st and 10, Giles Spartans, Jeff Williams, High School, High School Football, Pearisburg
Giles Spartans football coach Jeff Williams (WSLS)

PEARISBURG, Va. – In 1st and 10 coaching news, Giles High School head football coach Jeff Williams has decided to hang up his whistle and retire.

Williams took over the Spartans program following the legendary Steve Ragsdale in 2008. It didn’t take long before success started to kick in, leading to a VHSL State Championship win 2013.

Recommended Videos

Williams spent 31 years in teaching, 37 years in coaching.

During the 2021 season, Williams earned his 100th win.

No immediate word from the school on an interim coach or replacement. 10 Sports will keep you updated with the latest.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS