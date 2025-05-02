Tyrese Haliburton's father will not attend his son's Pacers games for the foreseeable future

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) hugs his father John Haliburton following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – John Halliburton, the father of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, will not be attending any of his son’s games for the foreseeable future.

The Pacers announcement Friday comes after John Haliburton ran onto the court and confronted two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo after Tyrese Haliburton made the winning layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1.

Recommended Videos

Pacers officials met with John Haliburton in the aftermath of the incident.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA