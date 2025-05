GLENVAR, Va. – Five Glenvar High School student-athletes made their college commitments official Friday.

Connor Wilkes is heading to Carson-Newman to swim.

Three softball players signed as well: Abby Teubert to Milligan, Amelia Gierke to Emory & Henry, and Hannah Street to Roanoke College.

Rhett Henderson will also be heading to Roanoke College, where he’ll play football.

Congrats to these seniors on the next step in their athletic careers.