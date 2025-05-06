Patrick Henry Patriots signing day

ROANOKE, Va. – Another part of a stellar senior class from Patrick Henry High School made their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Six Patriots were part of Tuesday’s signing ceremony. Elvis Yendeh representing the football team is heading to Bluefield University.

Three track athletes will continue their careers. Breanna Adams is taking her talents to Richard Bland College. She’s been a state qualifier each season for the Patriots. Cameron Ogletree is heading to St. Bonaventure and Chrishe Vo is heading to Bluefield University.

From the girls basketball program, the talented Laila Staples will suit up for Roanoke College. Her game has developed significantly, as she averaged a double-double her senior year. Her teammate McKenzie Harris will attend Johnson and Wales.