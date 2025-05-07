BONUS: More college softball with Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley and Cori McMillan

Ahead of the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament, Brooke and Eric have a Bonus Episode featuring Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley and Cori McMillan.

They talk about the preparation for pitches, never being out of a game, and whether they put on the right or left shoe first.

Brooke and Eric recap the other softball teams in the area and whether Metallica will open or close with Enter Sandman in Lane Stadium.

