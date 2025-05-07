Skip to main content
BONUS: More college softball with Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley and Cori McMillan

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Ahead of the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament, Brooke and Eric have a Bonus Episode featuring Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley and Cori McMillan.

They talk about the preparation for pitches, never being out of a game, and whether they put on the right or left shoe first.

Brooke and Eric recap the other softball teams in the area and whether Metallica will open or close with Enter Sandman in Lane Stadium.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

