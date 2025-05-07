Glenvar’s Smyth named 2025 Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship recipient

ROANOKE, Va. – Glenvar High School senior Brooke Smyth has been named the 39th recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship.

Smyth, who holds a 4.04 GPA, is actively involved in academics, athletics and community service. She serves as a senior class officer and is a member of the National Beta Club and the Roanoke County Schools Student Advisory Council. In the fall of 2025, she plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Recommended Videos

A multi-sport athlete, Smyth played varsity golf during the 2023–24 school year and has been a member of the varsity girls soccer team since 2021. She earned first-team all-district honors in 2023 and 2024.

“All my family plays golf so I started out really young playing with like all my family,” Smyth said. “Then I started at The First Tee. I played for a while there and then we moved, then I took a little break. I kind of got, you know, a little bit burnt out of it. Then, I was just playing with a lot of family and I had the opportunity to play for high school, and that got my love back into it for sure.”

Off the field, she is involved with Helping Highlanders, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Young Life. She also volunteers as a youth soccer coach for the Salem Sabres.

The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation was established in 1986 to honor the memory of Don Holliday, a district sales manager for Piedmont Airlines. Since its first golf tournament in 1987, the foundation has awarded more than $550,000 in scholarships. The annual $30,000 scholarship is administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame and is awarded to a Southwest Virginia high school senior with a demonstrated interest in golf.