Jefferson Forest holds signing day for 11 student-athletes

FOREST, Va. – Jefferson Forest High School held a signing day for 11 student-athletes on Wednesday, representing seven different sports programs.
Golf
Recommended Videos
-Carson Bonnette, Piedmont University
Football
-Logan Candis, VMI
-Jacob Tisoskey, VMI
Softball
-Adriana Reynolds, Bridgewater
-Brooke Wilson, Mary Baldwin
Girls Soccer
-Allie Castillo, Lynchburg
Boys Lacrosse
-Danny Nguyen, Emory & Henry
Track
-Alyssa McGregor, Lynchburg
Baseball
-Brayden Gregory, Averett
-Duncan Apperson, New River Community College
-Landon Mitchell, Averett
The Spring sport athletes are leaving their mark on the high school in a big way. JF currently has a combined Spring sports record of 65-5-3 as of Wednesday, with baseball sitting at 16-0 thus far.