Jefferson Forest holds signing day for 11 student-athletes

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Jefferson Forest signing day (May 2025) (WSLS)

FOREST, Va. – Jefferson Forest High School held a signing day for 11 student-athletes on Wednesday, representing seven different sports programs.

Golf

-Carson Bonnette, Piedmont University

Football

-Logan Candis, VMI

-Jacob Tisoskey, VMI

Softball

-Adriana Reynolds, Bridgewater

-Brooke Wilson, Mary Baldwin

Girls Soccer

-Allie Castillo, Lynchburg

Boys Lacrosse

-Danny Nguyen, Emory & Henry

Track

-Alyssa McGregor, Lynchburg

Baseball

-Brayden Gregory, Averett

-Duncan Apperson, New River Community College

-Landon Mitchell, Averett

The Spring sport athletes are leaving their mark on the high school in a big way. JF currently has a combined Spring sports record of 65-5-3 as of Wednesday, with baseball sitting at 16-0 thus far.

