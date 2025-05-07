WATCH: Glenvar boys soccer, Franklin County softball earn Tuesday night wins

ROANOKE, Va. – In high school soccer action, Glenvar remains unbeaten, now 12-0 after a 4-0 win over district rival Radford.

Coach Jones has the back-to-back state champs locked in. With about seven minutes left in the first half, Adam Saunders kept the ball alive in the box. Radford tried to clear it, but Aidan Hylton stepped up and rocketed it high into the net for the 1-0 lead.

Just a few minutes later, a yellow card on Hutson Walsh set up a penalty kick, and it was Hylton again. He buried it in the bottom right corner for his second of the night.

The Highlanders have only allowed one goal all season and that didn’t change tonight.

Final: Glenvar 4, Radford 0.

Over on the diamond, Franklin County softball hosted Staunton River with both teams trying to stay in the Blue Ridge District title chase.

In the top of the first, Payton Chewning launched a shot to center. Chloe Metric rounded the bases from first and slid in at home to give the Golden Eagles the early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half, Mimi Gutierrez slapped one to the infield, out at first, but it moved Madysen McCrickard to third. A wild pitch brought her home to tie the game.

This one went down to the wire.

Franklin County pulled off the win on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Aleah Davis.

Final score: 8-7 Eagles.