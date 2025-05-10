Kyle Petty Charity Ride wraps up at Homestead Resort

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Over 100 motorcycles roared through Bath County, all for a good cause, as the annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride made its final stop of a 1,400 mile track.

Fans lined the sidewalks, giving the Petty family and supporters a warm welcome to what they call home away from home. The charity ride has raised over $20 million in support of Victory Junction, a camp in North Carolina that supports kids with chronic illnesses.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Kyle Petty. “It’s about raising funds and sending kids to camp. So, I’ve said it a million times before, we were very, very fortunate to ride around in circles for a living and make a living in a NASCAR and have a platform that when we did need to do something good, and it was time to do something good, then you had a platform already built in.”

“We’ve been around a long time,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty. “We’ve got a lot of friends and a lot of drivers and crews. Everybody has really helped us with Victory Junction Camp. So, you know, whether they like me or Kyle, they know the camp’s a good thing, and they come out and support that.”

Also along for the journey was NASCAR Analyst and TV Host Rutledge Wood.

“Well, it’s huge if you think about it,” Wood said. “You know, Victory Junction brings kids together, so they’re always with people just like them. So kids that might normally be a little bit of the outsider, when they’re there at camp, it’s a week of kids just like them.”

The Petty family was thankful for all the fans and the supporters that came out here to the Homestead once again--a place they say is the most popular stop on their ride in its 29 years of existence.