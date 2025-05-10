Liberty softball walks-off Louisiana Tech in 10 innings

In a marathon affair that required 10 innings, top-seeded Liberty earned a return trip to the CUSA Softball Championship final with a 2-1 triumph over No. 4 LA Tech on Friday night. The Lady Flames will rematch with Jax State at Noon CT on Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

Left fielder Paige Doerr delivered the walk-off hit with a bases-loaded knock over the second baseman to drive in Lilly Heidorn. Doerr went 3-5 in the victory and drove in both runs after knotting the game up with an RBI double back in the fourth inning.

The ace of the Lady Flames (46-12), Elena Escobar (21-3) dazzled in the circle, fighting through all 10 innings and surrendering just one run on six hits with six punchouts. Just one of the Bulldogs’ six hits went for extra bases.

After being no-hit through the first three frames, the Bulldogs (32-25) broke through with a leadoff single from Claire Raley, who scored three batters later on a groundball put into play by Addison Snyder.