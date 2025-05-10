Saints QB Derek Carr is retiring because of a degenerative condition in his right shoulder

FILE - New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr has decided to retire because of a labral tear and degenerative rotator cuff injury in his right shoulder, the team announced Saturday.

Carr, 34, has played for 11 pro seasons since being selected out of Fresno State by the then-Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

He was acquired by the Saints as a free agent in 2023 but had mixed results in New Orleans, going 14-13 as a starter while struggling through oblique, hand and head injuries that caused him to miss seven games last season.

Carr, who was set to enter the third year of a four-year, $150 million contract, has career passing totals of 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.

He retires with a 77-92 record as a starter without ever having won a playoff game.

Carr’s retirement comes after New Orleans used a high second-round draft choice to select Louisville’s Tyler Shough as a potential future starting quarterback — although it remains to be seen how quickly he can be ready for that role.

Other QBs on the Saints' roster include second-year pro Spencer Rattler and third-year player Jake Haener, who did post a victory between them in seven games last season, six of which Rattler started.

