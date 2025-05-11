Liberty softball wins second straight CUSA title, earns NCAA berth

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty softball is headed back to the NCAA Tournament after winning its second consecutive Conference USA championship on Saturday with an 8-0 run-rule victory over Jacksonville State.

The Flames struck early in the first inning. Brooke Roberts flied out to left field, allowing Savannah Woodard to tag up and score. Paige Doerr followed with a base hit to center, and Rachel Roupe slid home safely after a review for obstruction upheld the run. Liberty led 2-0 after one.

Recommended Videos

In the third inning, the Flames loaded the bases and forced a Gamecock pitching change. On the very next pitch, Woodard launched a grand slam over the fence, pushing the lead to 8-0. The game was called after five innings.

Senior pitcher Elena Escobar threw a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and improving to 22-3 on the season. It was her third win of the tournament and seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, the Flames clinched their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.