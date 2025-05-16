Late offensive explosion lifts Virginia over Virginia Tech 12-2

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The University of Virginia baseball team delivered a commanding 12-2 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday night, opening the final Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) regular-season series at English Field.

Right-hander Jay Woolfolk (4-2) led the Cavaliers (31-16, 15-10 ACC) with an impressive performance, pitching eight innings and allowing just five hits and two earned runs while striking out six batters. Wes Arrington closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Virginia’s offense was relentless, amassing 20 hits. Designated hitter Harrison Didawick went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while first baseman Chris Arroyo contributed three hits, including his 10th home run of the season. Catcher Jacob Ference also homered, driving in two runs. Shortstop Eric Becker added three RBIs, and third baseman Luke Hanson recorded three hits and an RBI.

The Cavaliers took an early lead with a run in the first inning and maintained pressure throughout the game, scoring in multiple innings, including a five-run eighth. Virginia Tech (29-23, 11-17 ACC) managed two runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Sam Tackett.

Hokies’ starting pitcher Brett Renfrow (3-6) took the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) over six innings.

The series continues Friday at 3 p.m., with Virginia aiming to secure the series win and bolster its postseason prospects.