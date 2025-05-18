Ha, Baucom capture Scott Robertson Memorial Golf titles

ROANOKE, Va. – The 41st annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up at Roanoke Country Club Sunday, with some exciting finishes with locals in contention.

In the Boys 15-18 division, Blacksburg’s Jake Albert entered the day a few strokes off the lead. On the 10th hole, he had a nice approach shot to set him up for par. He would claim a top 10 finish, Even par for the round and 1-under-par for the weekend. Talon Dingledine of North Chesterfield was in the lead entering Sunday. He had a rocky front nine that included two bogeys. But Dingledine found himself in a three-way tie entering the final hole with Grayson Baucom and Drake Harvey. Baucom finished the round with a par on the 18th hole so he held the clubhouse lead at 4-under-par. Drake Harvey would bogey 18 and so would Dingledine. Baucom of Hickory, North Carolina claimed the Boys 15-18 champion.

Grayson Baucom wins the Boys 15-18 division title (WSLS)

“I really just trusted my game and had a big mishap on 15, I made a triple, but came back really strong, hit a perfect four iron to a couple feet on 16, tap that in,” Baucom said. “So, I mean, it was just really fun. They [Harvey and Dingledine put up a really good fight, and I really enjoyed that day.”

In the Girls 15-18 division, Alexandra Phung was looking to make a late surge. Her approach shot on the 9th hole got her on the green an in business. While her birdie putt was just a bit wide to the left, but she cleaned it up to save par. Your champion? Salem High School senior Kathryn Ha. She faltered a bit on 9, where she had to settle for bogey. But she shook that frustration off and played masterfully on the back nine. That included three birdies on her way to a round score of 2-under-par, finishing at 7-under for the tournament. Ha is the first Roanoke native to win the girls older division since they split into two different age groups.

“That means a lot to me, and I’m sure there’s like more Roanoke golfers to come to win their respective age divisions,” Ha said. “Today, out of all the three rounds, really tested like my mental strength and my mental game. Everything I’ve been working towards, it carried my mentality all week knowing that I could go low and there were birdies out there despite like the conditions and all the tough pins. It kind of gave me confirmation that I can still play well.”

Kathryn Ha tees off on hole No. 10 during the final round of the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament (WSLS)

SJ Thomas of Birmingham, Alabama claimed the Boys 14 & Under title with a tournament score of 10-under par.

Ira Joshi of Pinehurst, North Carolina claimed the Girls 14 & Under title with a tournament score of 4-over par.

For a complete look at results, click here.