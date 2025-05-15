Ha prepares to play her final Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The 41st annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament will be played this weekend at Roanoke Country Club. The prestigious event brings in some of the best junior golfers in the nation and even outside of the country. But nothing beats local talent.

A number of players that will be on course are from our area including Kathryn Ha. The Salem High School senior has played the event for a number of years--this year marking her last. She’s accomplished a lot individually, including multiple VHSL state titles and even a VSGA junior Girls title.

But as she explained, it’s always a treat playing in the Scott Robertson--an event she played for the first time in 2019.

“It was one of those situations where I was younger than 15, but they gave me the opportunity to play up, and that was the best experience,” Ha said. “I felt so tiny in a field of much older girls and now being one of the oldest, it’s full circle.”

As she prepares for her last time in this tournament, Ha says she’ll soak up every moment. “I think just staying in the moment, staying present, because those three days are going to go by pretty fast. I feel pretty prepared, I’ve been playing as much as I could.”

Kathryn is heading to Vanderbilt after her high school career finishes up.

She tees off at 9:10am for round one Friday.