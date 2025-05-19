Liberty eliminates No. 1 Texas A&M, punches first-ever ticket to Super Regionals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Liberty softball made history Sunday night, taking down No. 1 Texas A&M for the second time in three days to win the College Station Regional and clinch the program’s first-ever Super Regional berth.

The Flames defeated the top-seeded Aggies, 6–5, in a tense winner-take-all Game 3 after Texas A&M forced the decider with a 14–11 extra-innings victory earlier in the day.

Trailing 3–0 in the fifth inning, Liberty’s Rachel Roupe sparked the rally with a solo home run to center on a 1-2 count. In the sixth, with the game tied 3–3, Roupe delivered again, blasting a three-run homer to nearly the same spot, giving the Flames a 6–3 lead.

The Aggies responded in the bottom of the sixth, trimming the deficit to 6–5. They threatened again in the seventh with two runners on and two outs, but Liberty pitcher Kaylan Yoder sealed the win by striking out Texas A&M’s final batter with a full count.

The win marks a historic moment for the program, as the Flames became the first team to eliminate a No. 1 national seed in regional play since seeding began — and ensured a No. 1 seed will not advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in NCAA softball history.

The Flames now advance to the Super Regionals, where they’ll look to continue their postseason run and push for a spot in the Women’s College World Series.