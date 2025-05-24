Oilers get even with 3-0 win over Stars in Game 2 of the West final

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the third period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS – Connor Brown scored after getting hit in the mouth by a skate, Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout of the postseason and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 in Game 2 on Friday night to even the Western Conference final.

Brown put the Oilers up 3-0 with 4:37 left in the second period, connecting 1:13 after defenseman Brett Kulak's deflection for his first goal in 36 games since Feb. 27.

Recommended Videos

It was early in the second period when officials stopped play with Brown bleeding after taking the toe of Mikael Granlund's skate when the Stars forward fell down by him near the boards.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had another power-play goal for the Oilers, who go home for Game 3 on Sunday after avoiding an 0-2 start on the road for the second time this postseason.

Skinner has four career playoff shutouts, He closed out the second round with consecutive shutouts against Vegas.

Dallas' Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.

Stars forward Roope Hintz left the ice without putting any weight on his left leg after Edmonton defender Darnell Nurse slashed him on top of his left skate early in the third. Hintz went down to the ice in front of the Edmonton net, and immediately reached toward his foot. Nurse was given a minor penalty for slashing after officials reviewed for a potential major penalty.

Nugent-Hopkins, who also had the primary assist on Brown's goal, put the Oilers ahead to stay 5:51 into the game when had a tip-in Evan Bouchard's shot from above the right circle that was wobbling toward the net after going off the stick of Hintz. Edmonton had the man advantage after a boarding penalty against Granlund.

It was the second game in a row that Nugent-Hopkins had a power-play goal. He had in a Game 4 win last year when the Oilers went on to beat Dallas in six games in the West final.

Leon Draisaitl had the secondary assist on that goal, and Connor McDavid had a helper on the Kulak's goal. That pushed Draisaitl and McDavid, 100-point scorers during the regular season, to 20 points in these playoffs — matching Stars forward Mikko Rantanen for the league high.

It is the fourth 20-point postseason in a row for McDavid, matching the longest stretch in NHL history with Sergei Fedorov (1995-1998), Bryan Trottier (1980-1983) and Mike Bossy (1980-1983). Draisaitl hit the 20-point mark for the second year in a row.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl