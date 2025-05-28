Salem boys lacrosse punches ticket to state tournament

SALEM, Va. – Region tournaments continued Tuesday night with a number of lacrosse games taking place in southwest and central Virginia.

In Salem, the defending Region 4D champs defeated Blacksburg in the semifinals 18-2. With the win, the Spartans secured a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. This will mark the Spartans second consecutive appearance and the team will play for back-to-back region titles Thursday night.

Their opponent will be Jefferson Forest. The Cavaliers managed to beat Seminole District rival E.C. Glass 9-7 in the other tightly contested Region 4D semifinal. A complete recap of Tuesday’s lacrosse action is below.

Boys Region 4D:

-Salem def. Blacksburg 18-2

-Jefferson Forest def. E.C. Glass 9-7

Boys Region 5C:

-James River-Midlothian def. Franklin Co. 18-4

-Patrick Henry advances via Matoaca forfeit

Girls Region 4D:

-Rockbridge Co. def. E.C. Glass 21-0

-Blacksburg def. Salem 14-12

Girls Region 5C:

-Patrick Henry def. Franklin Co. 23-1