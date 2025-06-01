Piastri and Norris to start Spanish GP from front row with Verstappen right behind
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, centre, celebrates his pole position with McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the qualifying session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Piastri leads Norris by three points at the top of the points standings after they won six of the eight races so far this year. Verstappen, who has won the other two races this year, is 25 points off Piastri’s lead in his Red Bull.
Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton will start fourth and fifth.
Piastri won from pole position in China and Bahrain, while he also pipped a pole-sitting Verstappen to win in Saudi Arabia and Miami. His only blemish was losing to Verstappen after taking pole in Imola two rounds ago.
Norris arrives after winning the Monaco GP last weekend.