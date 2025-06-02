Foul Check Episode 30: High school girls soccer with Cave Spring’s Erin Smith and Scottie Leonard

It’s Spring Jubilee season and Brooke and Eric are absolutely thrilled!

Cave Spring girls soccer head coach Erin Smith and Sophomore star Scottie Leonard join the duo to talk highs and lows of an undefeated season, being the Director of Morale, and the various penalty kicks you can score off of.

Then, Eric discusses his weekend at the Salem Red Sox, why carb loading before shooting a tournament is important, and Brooke’s latest gripe about softball stadiums.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com