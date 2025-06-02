Trial for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco begins in Dominican Republic

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, center, attends his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

PUERTO PLATA – The trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco started Monday in the Dominican Republic in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl.

Franco told judges he wants justice to be done.

Franco has been charged in the northern province of Puerto Plata with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Prosecutors introduced documents as pieces of evidence against the 24-year-old Franco during the first hearing, and added they will call at least seven witnesses in a trial that is expected to proceed on Thursday, Friday and next Monday.

Franco heard the charges against him and could be sentenced to up to 30 years in jail.

“I heard all they said, but I wanted to say that justice must be done,” Franco told the judges.

Irina Ventura, one of Franco's attorneys, said part of the evidence against her client is fraudulent and illegal. Teodosio Jaquez, another member of the player's legal team, said that the underage girl denied having sexual relations with the player.

Prosecutor Claudio Cordero said all the evidence “was obtained in a lawful manner, are self-sufficient and will lead to a conviction, which is sought by the prosecutor's office.”

Franco was having an All-Star season in 2023 before Dominican authorities began investigating allegations he had been in a relationship with a minor and paid her mother thousands of dollars for her consent. The trial was initially scheduled for Dec. 12, but was postponed until June.

The trial could take up to eight months to conclude, based on the average duration of trials in the Dominican Republic.

