WATCH: Appomattox beats Glenvar, Chatham tops Patrick Co. to advance to Region 2C softball final

DALEVILLE, Va. – It was a double dose of Region 2C action on Tuesday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

The 1-seed Appomattox Raiders faced the 4-seed Glenvar for a spot in the Class 2 state tournament. After a leadoff solo homerun by the Highlanders, it was a pitchers duel until the bottom of the third.

Sydney Bryant was able to get home on a sac fly to tie the game up 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Appomattox scored two more to win 3-2 and advance to the Region 2C final and a state appearance.

Across the complex, 2-seed Patrick County faced the 6-seed Chatham. In the top of the fourth, the Cavaliers lead 3-0. Two big hits into left and centerfield tacked two more runs on in the inning, with Chatham winning 7-0.

The Cavaliers will face the Raiders for the Region 2C crown on Thursday.