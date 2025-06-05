Rail Yard Dawgs Unveil 2025–26 Home Schedule, Marking 10th Anniversary Season

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced their home game schedule for the 2025–26 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) season, which will also commemorate the franchise’s 10th anniversary. The schedule was released Wednesday, June 4, and includes an expanded slate of 29 home games, reflecting the league-wide increase to a 58-game regular season.

The Dawgs will open their season at Berglund Center on Friday, October 17, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. As part of the team’s holiday traditions, Roanoke will host its annual Black Friday game on November 28 and the popular New Year’s Eve matchup on December 31.

Single-game tickets and parking passes will go on sale Tuesday, September 17, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets at the Berglund Center box office or online. Season ticket packages—including full, half, quarter, and Bojangles Kids Club options—are currently available through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office.

The full list of opponents and the complete away game schedule will be announced later this summer.

This season marks a milestone for the Rail Yard Dawgs, who joined the SPHL in 2016 and captured their first President’s Cup championship in 2023