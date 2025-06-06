Canady tosses 6-hitter as Texas Tech beats Texas 4-3 to set up decisive Game 3 at WCWS

Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady throws during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals against Texas in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

OKLAHOMA CITY – NiJaree Canady scattered six hits and pitched her way out of a seventh-inning jam, and Texas Tech forced a decisive third game in the Women’s College World Series with a 4-3 victory over Texas in Game 2 on Thursday night.

The Game 3 showdown on Friday matches teams looking for their first national title.

Canady, who allowed a go-ahead, two-run single for Texas while trying to walk a member of the Longhorns in the sixth inning of an eventual 2-1 loss in the series opener on Wednesday, again went the distance for the Red Raiders. She has pitched every inning in the super regionals and World Series and carried a 4-1 lead to the seventh.

But Texas’ Katie Stewart reached on an error by the shortstop and Canady hit Victoria Hunter to put runners on first and second with no outs. Leighann Goode doubled to left center, scoring Stewart and moving Hunter to third. Pinch-hitter Katie Cimusz lined out to left field and Hunter scored to cut the deficit to 4-3.

But Canady got Ashton Mahoney to ground out and struck out Kayden Henry to end the game.

“Last night was a test for us, and we’re growing from everything that happens to us,” Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco said. “I told them after the game last night we learn 10 times more when we lose than when we win. We learned so much last night, and I think the bottom of seventh, our fortitude and our determination and the way we reacted there at the end was a testament to the toughness they’re acquiring by playing these tough battles.”

Mac Morgan started for Texas and pitched two scoreless innings. Cambria Salmon entered and worked two scoreless before running into trouble in the fifth when Texas Tech loaded the bases with two outs. Salmon then hit Alana Johnson with a pitch to score Raegan Jennings from third and then thew a wild pitch that scored Mihya Davis, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.

The Longhorns answered in the sixth on a solo home run to left center to make it 2-1.

Texas Tech responded in their half of the sixth off Longhorns reliever Citlay Gutierrez. Demi Elder drew a walk, Victoria Valdez reached on a throwing error that allowed pinch runner Mikayla Garcia to advance to third base. Bailey Lindermuth greeted reliever Teagan Kavan with a sacrifice fly to score Garcia, and Davis reached on a fielding error that brought home Valdez.

“An exciting game. A tough finish to it,” Texas coach Mike White said. "Getting down against NiJa 4-1, we made a good fight to come back, but we got down with some uncharacteristic errors there and some missed plays that they took advantage of, some good base running and everything else.

“We’ve got to come back now and face NiJa again for sure, and we’re going to have to kind of work really hard to get some runs and then obviously shut them down as well.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on hand to root for the Red Raiders. The Texas Tech alum has been a supporter of the team on social media throughout the season and even gifted team members sports gear, including varsity jackets and sneakers.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were animated and seemingly in full “sports fan” mode throughout the game, watching from a box in the stands. He appeared to be as involved in the game as he was in all his Super Bowl appearances, standing, clapping, yelling and encouraging the Red Raiders, hanging on every pitch.

