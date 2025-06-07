Gonsolin joins Glasnow, Sasaki and Snell among 14 Dodgers pitchers on injured list

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ST. LOUIS – Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday by the Dodgers because of right elbow discomfort, joining fellow rotation members Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell among 14 Los Angeles pitchers on the IL.

NL West-leading Los Angeles activated relievers Kirby Yates from the 15-day IL and Michael Kopech from the 60-day IL before Saturday's game against St. Louis and designated right-hander Chris Stratton for assignment, one day after he rejoined the team.

Gonsolin, a 31-year-old right-hander, made his season debut on April 30 after recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 18, 2023, and was 3-2 with a 5.00 ERA in seven starts. He last pitched Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to the New York Mets, allowing three runs — two earned — three hits and three walks in five innings.

Other Dodgers pitchers on the IL are right-handers Luis García, Brudar Graterol, Michael Grove, Edgardo Henriquez, Kyle Hurt, Evan Phillips, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone and Blake Treinen.

Kopech, a 29-year-old right-hander, had been sidelined since spring training with right shoulder impingement and had a 15.63 ERA in nine rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City from May 8 through last Sunday.

Yates, a 38-year-old right-hander, had been sidelined since May 17 because of a strained right hamstring. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 22 relief appearances, striking out 31 and walking six in 18 2/3 innings.

Stratton, 34, signed with the Dodgers on May 25, three days after he was released by Kansas City. He was designated for assignment on June 2, refused an outright assignment to Oklahoma City, then re-signed with the Dodgers a day later. He has made a pair of appearances for Los Angeles, totaling three innings.

