WATCH: Cave Spring girls, Christiansburg boys soccer claim Region 3D titles

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a Region Final Friday in our area where multiple teams were vying for a title on the soccer pitch.

In Roanoke, the undefeated Cave Spring girls faced 2023 defending champs William Byrd. The Knights have made their lethal defense known, and it showed in a 5-0 win over the Terriers. This is the second year in a row Cave Spring has won the Region 3D championship and will host Waynesboro in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In Christiansburg, the Blue Demons were also looking for boys back-to-back trophies. Facing Magna Vista, Christiansburg scored 5 goals in the second half to win 8-0.

“I have been fortunate enough to coach them since they were 8th graders in the program for the last five years,” head coach Adam Pickeral said. “We have a bunch of seniors and it’s just the sense of team they have, it’s a special thing we’ve got, that’s helped us with a lot of successes this year and hopefully we have a little more left in it.”

Christiansburg will host Turner Ashby on Tuesday in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals.

In Blacksburg, the Bruins hosted the boys Class 4 defending state champions Charlottesville. The Black Knights got on the boar early in the 6th minute, and eventually beat Blacksburg 3-1 to claim the Region 4D title. The Bruins will be on the road at Loudon County on Tuesday in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals.