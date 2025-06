ROANOKE, Va. – Both the Salem boys and Rockbridge girls lacrosse teams will play in the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday.

The Salem boys defeated 3-time defending state champions Atlee on Tuesday, 7-5. The Spartans will face Loudon County on Saturday.

The Rockbridge girls defeated Powhatan 15-12 and are back in the title game for the second year in a row. They will face Western Albemarle on Saturday.