VHSL Soccer Finals: Runner-up nods for Blacksburg, East Mont boys and Cave Spring girls

CHARLOTTESVILLE. Va. – In more VHSL State Finals soccer action, the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs made its first ever state title game appearance. Their opponent proved to be a physical squad from Northampton.

After briefly trailing 1-0, the Mustangs yielded a game-tying goal from Talan Mower in the first half.

But that quickly changed in the second half when the Yellow Jackets scored twice in a 4 minute span to make it a 3-1 lead. That advantage increased thanks to a hat trick from Thomas Dix. Northampton won the Class 1 boys championship, 7-1.

On the boys side of Class 4, Blacksburg had no answers for Jamestown who earned the 1-0 victory.

In girls Class 3 action, Cave Spring put its undefeated season to the test in its first ever title game appearance. The Knights battled hard against a Western Albemarle team who has been the runner-up in each of the past two seasons. Ultimately, the Warriors proved to be too much in the 2-0 victory over the Knights.