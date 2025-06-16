3rd Annual Hidden Valley Country Club Tennis Open Set for June 27–29

SALEM, Va. – The Hidden Valley Country Club is preparing to host its third annual Tennis Open from Friday, June 27, through Sunday, June 29.

The three-day Women’s and Men’s Open tournament, offering singles and doubles competition, will feature both amateur and club-level players competing for prize money. This year’s event boasts a Sponsor & Player reception on Friday evening, designed to bring together competitors, club members and event supporters.

Recommended Videos

“Sadly there’s not enough resources, tournaments and resources for everybody,” said Eduardo Rincon. He serves as the tennis director at Hidden Valley Country Club. “My hope is to give players and opportunity to compete, maybe earn a little cash and hopefully continue with their careers.”

This event also benefits the “Team Luke Hope for Minds”. The foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with acquired brain injuries and their families, carries forward the legacy of Luke Siegel through a mission rooted in compassion and resilience. Incorporated in 2018, Team Luke grew from the 2011-founded Hope4JD organization—named for JD, who suffered an anoxic brain injury—to merge with Luke’s family-led efforts in response to his 2015 golf-cart accident. While Luke passed away in 2021, his legacy lives on through the foundation.

Luke’s father Tim Siegel is a former professional tennis player and friend of Rincon’s. Hence the HVCC Open directly benefiting Team Luke Hope for Minds.

Siegel is expected to be in Roanoke for this years event and is even planning to offer a free clinic on June 28 for youth tennis players.

Club officials say the tournament aims to both raise the level of competitive play and support local sponsorships and tennis development. Spectators are welcome; entry is included with day-of admission or club membership.

For more information, click here.