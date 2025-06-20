Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Salem Red Sox comeback attempt falls short against Fred-Nats

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – Fredericksburg jumped to a 4-1 lead over Salem Thursday night before a brief rain delay would pause play.

When the action resumed, runs were hard to come by thanks to great defense.

Salem had solid chances in the final two innings. Runners were on second and third base in the eighth inning with the tying run at the plate. But, Natanael Yuten would strikeout to end the inning.

Then another late rally in the ninth. Salem would yield runs from a Fraymi De Leon RBI double and a RBI single from Yoander Linarez.

With the tying run at the plate, Justin Gonzales would strikeout and the game would come to an end with Fredericksburg earning the 5-3 victory.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS